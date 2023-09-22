Team India script history in ICC Rankings, become second nation to register THIS rare feat

The Indian cricket team on Friday, September 22 scripted history after their one-sided win against Australia in Mohali. The five-wicket win saw the Men in Blue become the second nation to go top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings in all men’s format. The win in Mohali saw them leapfrog Pakistan to 116 rating points and achieve the top spot, thus meaning India are now No.1 in the ODI, T20I, and Test rankings.

🚨 BREAKING: India script rankings history by achieving rare feat after victory in first ODI against Australia!#INDvAUS | Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2023 ×

India script history

Starting the day level with Pakistan in the ICC ODI Rankings, India needed a win to leapfrog their arch-rivals. India beat Australia in the Mohali contest to achieve the feat, having already topped the standings in T20I and Test rankings. Alongside Australia and New Zealand, Rohit Sharma’s Team India are the only team to play in all the ICC finals at the senior level. They can now improve on their rating points with two more matches against Australia before facing England in the ODI World Cup warm-up match on Saturday, September 30.

What happened in the match?

India’s second-string ODI squad started the three-match ODI series on a high as they got the better of Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Riding on the bowling show from Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill’s brilliant knock at the top, the Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win against Australia to go 1-0 in the series. The contest also saw Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ruturaj Gaikwad star with respective fifties.

Asked to chase 277, the Indian team started with all guns blazing with Gaikwad and Gill setting a perfect platform for the middle order. The pair stitched a 142-run stand for the opening wicket before Gaikwad was dismissed on 71 off 77 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, having seen limited chances at the Asia Cup failed to make the most of his opportunity and was dismissed for three. While Gill looked good for another hundred, he failed to capitalise on the start and was bowled by Adam Zampa for 74.

The two teams will next meet on Sunday, September 24 with India standing an opportunity to win the series. The two teams are also scheduled to meet in the third ODI on September 27, while the biggest meeting will come in the ODI World Cup. The World Cup meeting will take place on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE