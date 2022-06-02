Team India pacer Deepak Chahar ties the knot with fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, shares heartfelt note on Instagram

Team India and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar got married in a private affair in Agra on Wednesday (June 01). The 29-year-old pacer tied the knot with his fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, to whom he had proposed during CSK's last league stage match in IPL 2021.

After the marriage, Deepak took to his official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for his partner and asked for blessings from one and all.

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one️ and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life . Everyone pls give your blessings to us," Deepak wrote in the caption while sharing the wedding picture with his followers. Here's the post: