Team India pacer Deepak Chahar ties the knot with fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, shares heartfelt note on Instagram

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar ties the knot with fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj Photograph:( Twitter )
After the marriage, Deepak Chahar took to his official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for his partner and asked for blessings from one and all. Here's the post:
Team India and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar got married in a private affair in Agra on Wednesday (June 01). The 29-year-old pacer tied the knot with his fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj, to whom he had proposed during CSK's last league stage match in IPL 2021.
After the marriage, Deepak took to his official Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for his partner and asked for blessings from one and all.
"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one️ and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life . Everyone pls give your blessings to us," Deepak wrote in the caption while sharing the wedding picture with his followers. Here's the post:
Chahar missed the entire IPL 2022 edition due to injury concerns. He was set to join the CSK franchise in mid-April, however, he injured his back and was, thus, ruled out of the entire tournament. His absence severely dented MS Dhoni-led Chennai's run as they finished at the ninth spot in the points table, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time.
Chahar will hope to return to action for Team India sooner than later and feature in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia.