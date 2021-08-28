Team India fan 'Jarvo 69' banned for life from Headingly, confirms English county

Jarvo, who came in as an Indian batsman during the third Test between India and England, has been banned for life from Headingly for breaching security, Yorkshire county confirmed on Saturday.

The YouTuber will also be fined for his actions as the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is treating this as a case of a security breach.

"Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty," a Yorkshire CCC spokesperson told PTI when asked how the county deals with this kind of transgression.

The spokesperson were also asked on what measures will be taken in order to avoid such intrusions, to which he replied: "As on previous days, there will be stewards present around there to stop anyone that attempts to get on."

The incident took place after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Jarvo breached the security and entered the pitch all padded up and with a bat. However, he was escorted out by security officials after being spotted, but he stayed long enough to get some reaction on social media.

Several netizens reacted to the incident. While many laughed at his actions during the match, there were few who questioned the security and were not impressed with him standing on the pitch.

Even Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted: "Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng".