/Team India celebrates Asia Cup win with edited photos of trophy after PCB chief Naqvi runs off with it

India’s Asia Cup win in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 28) ended in controversy when the team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Eventually Naqvi ran away with the Asia Cup trophy, and Team India did not get the trophy it deserved as the winner. However, it would take a lot more to faze the 'men in blue'. Unfazed, the Indian players celebrated on the empty stage, with captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully pretending to hold the trophy as his team celebrated their victory, show images. Later, on social media, Team India mocked the fiasco with multiple players including Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, posting victory photos on Instagram with trophy emojis edited into the frames.

Why didn't Team India receive their winners trophy?

Suryakumar and co. defended their title with a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Pakistan, but the post-match ceremony took an unusual turn. The Indian camp, as per reports, had informed organisers that they would not take the trophy from Naqvi and instead requested Emirates Board vice chairman Khalid Al Zarooni to present it. That request, however, was denied, and after a tense delay, commentator Simon Doull announced that India would not be collecting the trophy at all.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Naqvi remained at the podium holding the silverware before eventually leaving with it. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later claimed that Naqvi ran away with the cup, taking it back to his hotel room, leaving the winners without the traditional symbol of their triumph.

Unfazed, the Indian players celebrated on the empty stage and later mocked the fiasco online. Despite the off-field drama, India ended the campaign with a trophy — even if only the emoji version made it into the team’s photos. Take a look at the photos.

Champions denied trophy; Suryakumar slams fiasco

Suryakumar also voiced his frustration, saying he had never seen a champion side denied a trophy. “This is something I have never seen in all my years of playing and following cricket. A champion team was denied a trophy, and it was a hard-earned one. It was not easy. We played two strong games on back-to-back days. I felt we truly deserved it. I do not want to say much more,” he told reporters.

The BCCI has signalled it will lodge a formal protest at the next ICC meeting in November.