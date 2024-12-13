Chennai, India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a prize money of Rs 50 million ($590,000) for D Gukesh after the teenager won the World Chess Championship on Thursday (Dec 12). Up against China’s Ding Liren, Gukesh won by 7.5-6.5, after winning game 14 of the championship series in Singapore. The reward comes after he clinched the title at just 18, also becoming the youngest grandmaster to win.

Gukesh rewarded for success

"To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of Rs 5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future," CM Stalin's X post read.

The reward comes as a testimony to his success as he joined legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious title from India.

Having ended game 13 in a draw after a marathon five-hour contest on Wednesday, Gukesh and Liren started defensively in the latest contest. Playing with the white pawns, Gukesh had a considerable time advantage at the start despite losing key pieces. By the 36th move of the game, the Indian had a 30-minute advantage while both were on the decadency of losing key pieces.

On the 37th move, Gukesh gave a check to Liren with his rook despite no chance of causing any terror. However, a swift response and some aggressive play by the Chinese star meant the game was heading into a draw.

However, the 18-year-old Indian had luck on his side when Liren decided to offer his rook up in his 55th move by placing it at f2, which turned out to be the Championship-deciding blunder. The move opened the gates for Gukesh to win his first World Championship in the 58th move, in the process scripting history to become the youngest to win the title at 18.