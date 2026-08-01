/Taipei Open 2026: Unnati Hooda’s campaign ends in semis, Tanvi Sharma reaches final

Sixth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh defeated Unnati Hooda 21-15, 21-18 in the women's singles semifinal at the Taipei Open 2026, ending India's hopes of an all-Indian final and setting up a title clash with Tanvi Sharma. During the match, Nguyen Thuy Linh overcame a strong challenge from Unnati Hooda in a closely fought semifinal. After a closely contested start, Unnati Hooda's unforced errors allowed Nguyen Thuy Linh to take control with an 11-6 interval lead before sealing the opening game 21-15.

Unnati started the second game strongly, taking a 5-0 lead and later leading 11-9 at the interval. She extended the advantage to 16-12, but Nguyen fought back to level the score at 17-17.

Nguyen then won the next crucial points and sealed the match with a sharp net shot to book her place in the final against Tanvi Sharma.

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Unnati had earlier booked her place in the semifinals with a 23-21, 21-16 win over Devika Sihag in the quarterfinals. With the Asian Games approaching, India’s campaign provided mixed results. However, Tanvi’s impressive run has given the team plenty of positives to take forward.

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Meanwhile, India’s campaign in the men’s events also ended after Kiran George was beaten 21-12, 21-10 by fourth-seeded Japanese player Yudai Okimoto in the men’s singles quarterfinals. Kiran struggled to find a way past Okimoto and was unable to put up a strong challenge against the Japanese shuttler.

India’s men’s doubles campaign had already ended on Wednesday, when Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu were knocked out in the opening round.

Tanvi Sharma enters first Taipei Open final

Indian teenager Tanvi Sharma moved into the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 after beating Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun 21-17, 21-11 in straight games.