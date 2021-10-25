T20 World Cup, WI vs SA live streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa match?

Match 18 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies (WI) take on the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa (SA) on Tuesday (October 26). The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

South Africa lost their first match against Australia whereas West Indies was demolished by England in the first game. Having lost their first game both teams would be finally looking to gain some winning momentum.

Earlier South Africa had won both the warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan whereas West Indies had lost both matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs South Africa taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs South Africa will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs South Africa begins at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs South Africa?

The T20 World Cup match between West Indies vs South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between WI vs SA will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.