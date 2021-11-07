T20 World Cup: 'We take a lot of positives from this tournament,' says Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 07, 2021, 11:22 PM(IST)

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman (L) with Mohammad Nabi. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Talking about the match, he said that they planned to bat first and put a decent total on the board

After losing a crucial match against New Zealand by eight wickets in the ICC Men's Two World Cup on Sunday (November 7), Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi reflected on the future as he said that the team will take a lot of "positives" from this tournament, which is underway in UAE and Oman. 

While chasing a modest 125 to win, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to help the team in reaching the target with 11 balls to spare Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kiwis joined Pakistan as the two teams in the final four from Group 2. England and Australia made the semi-finals from the other group.

After the match, Nabi said, "We tried our best and bowled really well in this game. We have a lot of experience playing in the UAE, we played good cricket and we take a lot of positives from this tournament. Hopefully, we work on our mistakes and do better in the upcoming matches."

WATCH | Rashid Khan impresses with football skill during Afghanistan vs New Zealand clash

×
×

Talking about the match, he said that they planned to bat first and put a decent total on the board. The Afghan skipper added, "We didn't start well, early wickets slowed us down, we built partnerships but didn't we finish well. We were 30 runs short on this pitch. We were eyeing 145-160, that would have been a decent total. Our bowling is strong, but we didn't get a good total. The pitch wasn't helpful too." 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 08, 2021 | Match 3 Match Ended
ICC World Twenty20 Americas Regional Qualifier 2, 2021
PAN
85/8
(20.0 ov)
 VS
USA
87/1
(9.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 40
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
NZ
(18.1 ov) 125/2
VS
AFG
124/8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 41
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 189/4
VS
SCO
117/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App