/Super 8: Sri Lanka unfazed by England threat in quest for T20 crown at home

Since suffering a shock T20I series defeat at home just ahead of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will meet England again on Sunday (Feb 22) in their first Super 8 tie, and team coach Vikram Rathour confirms that the co-hosts are unfazed by previous results. Even though Sri Lanka has one game pending in the league stage, against Zimbabwe, their focus remains on the crucial England game in Pallekele, eyeing a sweet revenge for their series loss earlier.

Sri Lankan batters struggled against the English bowlers, but have improved leaps and bounds during the three contested matches thus far. Starting from Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka’s batting poster boy smashed his maiden T20 World Cup hundred against Australia, knocking the former winners out of the tournament.

"We have had three good games," said batting coach Vikram Rathour. "I don't think there were any issues as such during the England series with batting. We had some good games and not-so-good games.

"I wasn't concerned about the results during that series. It was all about getting the process right."

Rathour was part of India's support staff when they won the T20 World Cup two years ago.

"We need to play to our strengths. We need to focus on the game and not think too much about the past or the future," he said.

Zimbabwe have been the T20 World Cup's surprise package, beating Australia on the way to qualifying for the Super Eights, where they will face the West Indies, co-hosts India and South Africa.

"Zimbabwe have played really well so far. They have a decent bowling unit," said Rathour. "We need to play to our potential. If we can stick to our plans and execute them well, that will be good for us."

He paid tribute to Nissanka's century against Australia.

"It was the almost perfect batting knock ... one of the best T20 knocks you will ever see."