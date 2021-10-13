T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard says West Indies will 'continue' taking a knee in support of BLM movement

Kieron Pollard, the skipper of the West Indies cricket team said that his side will "continue to take a knee" during the ICC T20 World Cup also as it is something that they strongly believe in. In a support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, the West Indian players have been taking a knee and raising their fists before the start of games.

During a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Pollard said, "From my knowledge at this present time, I think it's something we're going to continue because it's something that we strongly believe in, as a team. Hopefully, we can just continue to show our support for something that I think is close to our hearts."

The T20 World Cup will commence on October 17 in the UAE and Oman and West Indies will begin their campaign against England on October 23 in Dubai. There have been talks that whether the Joe Root-led side will show support for the BLM movement.

On being asked about the same, Pollard said, "Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things. So, I can't tell them what to do or expect anything, because sometimes when you expect things from people, you tend to get disappointed."

"Again, sometimes, you just have to look at the man in the mirror, and if we think it is something that is very, very important to us, we will do it. And if the opposition thinks that as well, it's up to them. If they don't, (it's a matter of) personal choices," added Pollard.

On the other hand, England pace bowler Chris Jordan has said that his side has not yet decided on the issue. "Nothing has been discussed, really. We'll discuss it and if people feel strongly about it, we'll definitely do it. On the flip side, if we don't, then we won't. We'll have to discuss that internally and then take it from there," he said.