'I have no respect': Universe Boss Chris Gayle slams former West Indies legend for saying 'negative things'

Chris Gayle slammed former West Indies cricketer Curtly Ambrose for saying "negative things" in the press and asked him to support the team ahead of the T20 World Cup. Mentioning Ambrose, Gayle said that he had "no respect" as the iconic fast bowler recently said that the 'Universe Boss' shouldn't be an automatic pick in the starting XI for the team in the upcoming T20 WC squad, which begins on Sunday (October 17).

"I can tell you personally and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever," Gayle (42) told a radio station, The Island Tea Morning Show, in St Kitts on Tuesday (October 12). Ambrose had said Gayle is not an automatic choice in the West Indies XI for the World Cup.

During his conversation, Gayle said, "I am speaking about Curtly Ambrose. I am singling out Curtly Ambrose, one of your own. I highly respected him when I came into the West Indies team. When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man. But I am now speaking from my heart."

"I don't know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle. Those negative things he has been saying within the press, I don't know if he is looking for attention but he is getting the attention. So I am just giving back the attention which he requires and which he needs," Gayle added.

Gayle, who was part of the 2012 and 2016 World Cup-winning teams, added that if former West Indies players "continue to be negative" and not support the team, then the Universe Boss is going to be disrespectful, disrespectful verbally in their face."

"I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect, any time I see him I will tell him as well — 'Stop being negative, support the team ahead of the World Cup.' This team has been selected and we need past players to support us".

It is important to note that Gayle has accumulated just 227 runs in 16 T20Is, averaging 17.46 with a single fifty to his name.

During the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 tournament, Gayle had decided to leave the bio-secure environment due to "bubble fatigue". The 42-year-old had mentioned that he wants to "mentally recharge" and refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17.