T20 World Cup, ENG vs BAN live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match?

In match 20 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE, the 2016 runners-up Eoin Morgan-led England will face the Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh cricket team in what promises to be another rollicking encounter in the Super 12 round.

England are coming into this encounter on the back of a solid opening match, where they mauled Kieron Pollard-led West Indies by 6 wickets after Adil Rashid's 4 for 2 bundled out the defending champions for a paltry 55 all-out; third-lowest total in T20 WC history. While England were 39-4, they managed to end the game with 6 wickets in hand and have a favourable NRR at the moment as well.

On the other hand, Bangladesh did post a challenging 171-4 versus Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka at Sharjah on Sunday (October 24). Nonetheless, their bowlers couldn't lead them to a win by conceding too many boundary-balls as the Lankans won by 5 wickets, despite being on the back foot at 79-4 at one stage.

It is advantage England but Bangla Tigers cannot be taken lightly at any cost.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between England vs Bangladesh taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs Bangladesh will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between England vs Bangladesh begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs Bangladesh begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England vs Bangladesh?

The T20 World Cup match between England vs Bangladesh will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.