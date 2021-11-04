T20 World Cup: Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka help Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (R) bump fist with captain Dasun Shanaka (L) Photograph:( AFP )
Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka's fifties helped Sri Lanka put 189 for 3 on the board against West Indies.
Defending champions West Indies crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup losing to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in a Super 12 game here on Thursday.
Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls as Sri Lanka put on board a challenging 189 for three.
Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41 balls) added 91 runs in 10.1 overs.
Asalanka hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Andre Russell was the most successful West Indies bowler with figures of 2 for 33.
In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 169 for 8. Wanindu Hasaranga had best figures of 2/19 in 4 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored unbeaten 81 off 54 balls.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka 189/3 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68; Andre Russell 2/33).
West Indies 169/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 46 off 34 balls, Shimton Hetmyer 81 not out off 54 balls, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/19).