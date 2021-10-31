T20 World Cup: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to injury

A hamstring injury has forced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to miss the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the country's cricket board (BCB) released a statement on Sunday (October 31) to inform.

The 34-year-old Shakib will miss the last two Group 1 games against South Africa and Australia due to the injury that he pulled up while fielding in the loss to West Indies on Friday. Although, he did bowl his four overs and even opened the batting while chasing.

Bangladesh Team Doctor Debashis Chowdhury said, “Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

In the absence of any reserve player travelling with the squad., Bangladesh will not name a replacement for Shakib.

BCB Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury on Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan's injury.

Their run in the tournament has been below average as they are currently winless in the Super 12 stage of the tournament after qualifying as Group A runners-up in Round 1.