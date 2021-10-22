T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match?

Match 13 of the T20 World Cup edition will see the Aaron Finch-led Australia (AUS) take on the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa (SA) on Saturday (October 23). The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

This will be the first match of the Super-12 stage. Both the teams have never won T20 World Cup. South Africa have won both the warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan whereas Australia won close match against New Zealand and lost to India.

All eyes would be set on Tabraiz Shamsi who is currently the ICC’s No.1 ranked bowler in T20Is. He has taken 28 wickets in 17 T20Is this year.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs South Africa taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs South Africa will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs South Africa begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Australia vs South Africa?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia vs South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between AUS vs SA will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.