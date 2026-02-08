/T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka off to winning start, all round performance sees off Irish challenge

Sri Lanka made a winning start to their T20 World Cup campaign as they defeated Ireland in their tournament opener on Sunday (Feb 8) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Kusal Mendis (56 runs) and Maheesh Theekshana (three wickets) were the stars of the show as Sri Lanka won by 20 runs. The win means Sri Lanka are top of group B and will look to take a step closer towards the Super 8 stage.

Batting first, the hosts posted a competitive target, with Kusal Mendis also contributing crucial runs, before a disciplined bowling attack, led by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, bundled out Ireland for 143.



Sri Lanka lost their first wicket early after Mark Adair removed Kamil Mishara for six runs during the fourth over. However, the hosts ended their power play with a strong run-chase, amassing 50 runs thanks to Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis.

The pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis then added 34 runs together before George Dockrell got the big wicket of Nissanka (24 off 23) during the ninth over. Soon after Dockrell struck again, dismissing Pavan Rathnayake ( 5 off 9) to put Sri Lanka in a tricky situation at 68/3 after the conclusion ofthe 11th over.



Ireland's bowlers continued to keep the Sri Lankan batters in check, restricting boundaries as the scoring rate dipped. Sri Lanka crawled their way to 95/4 by the 15th over.



However, things turned around for the hosts as Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis stitched together a crucial 67-run partnership, providing Sri Lanka's innings with the much-needed boost.



Kamindu smashed 44 off just 19 deliveries to completely turn the tide in Sri Lanka's favour. Kamindu Mendis' gritty knock of 56* off 43 guided Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 163.



Chasing 164, Ireland lost their captain, Paul Stirling (6 off 13), after spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him during the fourth over. After the powerplay ended, Ireland scored 45/1.



During the last ball of the eighth over, Ross Adair (34 off 23) was cleaned bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ireland muscled their way with the bat, with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker adding 49 runs for the third wicket after losing both openers for 56 runs.



However, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage struck in quick succession as Sri Lanka managed to pull their way back.



Hasaranga first broke the 49-run stand for the third wicket after he dismissed Tector for 40 off 34 balls, whereas Wellalage took the wicket of Tucker 21 off 18 balls, as Ireland slumped to 113/4 after the end of 15 overs.

The strikes opened the way for Maheesh Theekshana to bag two quick wickets, putting the co-hosts within touching distance of a win in their opening contest.



Ireland eventually bundled out for 143 runs, losing the contest by 20 runs. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera (1/25), Maheesh Theekshana (3/23), Matheesha Pathirana (2/26), Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25), and Dunith Wellalage (1/28) were among the wicket takers.