/From India to New Zealand, 5 times teams won by 1 run in T20 World Cup

From India to New Zealand, the T20 World Cup has witnessed several heart-stopping one-run finishes that underline the fine margins of the format. These five one-run wins remain among the most dramatic moments in T20 WC history, showcasing nerve, discipline and composure at the highest level.
South Africa edged out New Zealand by just one run in a tense encounter at the 2009 T20 World Cup after scoring 128/7 in their 20 overs. New Zealand took the chase down to the final moments but ended on 127/5, falling agonisingly short of the target. The nail-biting finish made the match a memorable example of how fine margins can decide games at the T20 World Cup.
New Zealand clinched a thrilling one-run victory over Pakistan at the 2010 T20 World Cup after posting 133/7 in their 20 overs. Pakistan stayed in the hunt throughout the chase but fell just short, finishing on 132/7 in a tense finale. The match stood out as a classic low-scoring thriller that highlighted New Zealand’s calm execution under pressure.
India secured a dramatic one-run victory over South Africa at the 2012 T20 World Cup after posting 152/6 in their 20 overs. South Africa mounted a spirited chase and fought till the final ball but were bowled out for 151, falling agonisingly short of the target. The tense finish underlined India’s composure in crunch moments and added another classic one-run thriller to T20 World Cup history.
India pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Bangladesh at the 2016 T20 World Cup after scoring 146/7 in their 20 overs. Bangladesh came heartbreakingly close in the chase but finished on 145/9, undone by a dramatic final over. The match is remembered as one of the most dramatic finishes in T20 World Cup history, highlighting India’s nerves of steel under pressure.
Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan with a sensational one-run victory at the 2022 T20 World Cup after posting 130/8 in their 20 overs. Pakistan’s chase went down to the wire, but they finished on 129/8, falling agonisingly short despite being in control for large parts. The dramatic upset became one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic moments in T20 World Cup history and highlighted the unpredictable nature of the tournament.