T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Most by any team:' Pakistan create history despite crushing loss vs India

Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India on Sunday (Feb 15) at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka by 61 runs but still managed to create a piece of history. Pakistan bowled 18 overs of spin in the match against India and used six spinners - both the most by a team in a T20 World Cup match. The only other time a team bowled 18 overs of spin in the T20 World Cup was also Pakistan against Australia in 2012 T20 World Cup at the same venue. While Pak managed to win the 2012 contest against Australia, they lost the Sunday's clash against India after being all out for 114 in a chase of 176. In total, 11 spinners were used in the match by both teams combined, the most in a T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan bowl record spinners and spin-overs vs India

After electing to bowl first, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha started the proceedings with his off-spin and even dismissed dangerous Abhishek Sharma. Shaheen Afridi, left-arm pacer, bowled the second over for Pakistan but went for 15 runs,. Skipper Salman returned to bowl the third over - his final of the match. Pak opener Saim Ayub and leggie Abrar Ahmed bowled the next three overs to finish the powerplay. The spinners continued to bowl next 13 overs before Afridi returned to finish the innings in 20th over - his second of the match.

For Pakista, skipper Salman picked 1/10 in his two overs, Ayub picked 3/25 in four overs, and Usman Tariq chipped in with 1/24 in four overs. Apart from them, leggie Abrar went for 38 runs in three overs without a wicket, Shadab Khan bowled only one over for 17 runs, and Mohammad Nawaz gave away 28 runs in four overs without a wicket.

India bowl 5 spinners as well