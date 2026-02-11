/T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan spotted limping in nets ahead of crucial Namibia, Pakistan match

India could face a major setback in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after star batter Ishan Kishan was seen limping off in the net sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (Feb 11). Ishan, who has been in red-hot form for India in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, was seen holding his left toe before resuming batting. The batter later returned to bat, but he received medical attention on the field with the Namibia game just 24 hours away, while India play Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo.

Ishan Kishan injured?

After the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, the Indian team was seen taking practice sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Ishan was struck by a ball on his toe. The deadly yorker was delivered by Jasprit Bumrah as Ishan was quickly rushed to medical aid. He was later seen limping before he came back to bat. The medical staff treated the southpaw on the field with heart in the mouth for the Indian cricket team fans.

Ishan has been in superb form for India recently, having scored runs in plenty, including a hundred against New Zealand. Ishan’s ton in 42-balls has set the pace for the Indian team, which will start on Saturday in Mumbai. His superb innings consisted of 6 fours and 10 sixes while scoring runs in tandem. In fact, Ishan scored 84 runs in boundaries while striking at more than 200.

Ishan’s ton came after he had already scored 76 in Raipur, showcasing his intentions with the bat. On the other hand, Samson has been in poor form and is likely to play second fiddle in the side, with Ishan also being the wicketkeeper option.

In the opening match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 20 off 16 before he was dismissed.

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, with the toss taking place at 6:30 p.m.