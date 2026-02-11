/T20 World Cup 2026: From heartbreak to history, netizens react as South Africa beat Afghanistan in double Super Over

History was made on Wednesday (Feb 11) as South Africa beat Afghanistan in a nail-biter at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2026. In what went down to two Super Overs to decide the contest, Afghanistan finished second-best with the Proteas edging them out on the final ball. After the win, netizens took to the internet, flooding and congratulating both sides for the nail-bitter while some showed sympathy towards Afghanistan.

South Africa win Super Over thriller

After the match tied with the score of 187 runs from both sides, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmatullah Gurbaz came to bat for Afghanistan as they managed to extract 17 runs in the first Super Over against the bowling of Lungi Ngidi.

Fazalhaq Farooqi came to bowl for Afghanistan while defending 17 runs in the Super Over. He bowled well and got the wicket of Dewald Brevis, but Tristan Stubbs hit two boundaries, including a six on the last delivery, to force another Super Over.

Stubbs and Miller batted for South Africa again, and Afghanistan gave the ball to Omarzai. Stubbs welcomed him with a six. Miller hit a couple more sixes to end the over with 23 runs.

Mohammad Nabi came to bat with Omarzai while chasing a challenging target of 24 runs. South Africa introduced spin in the Super Over and gave the ball to Keshav Maharaj. He started with a dot ball, then got the wicket of Nabi. Rahmanullah Gurbaz came to bat after that and hit back to back three sixes. With one more six needed on the final delivery, Gurbaz holed out at the point as Afghanistan lost the well-fought match.

Earlier, Afghanistan chose to bowl after winning the toss, inviting the Proteas to bat first. The South African batters weren't able to accelerate for the first three overs. The Proteas finished with a score of 187/6 in their 20 overs before Afghanistan came out to bat.

In reply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with an 84-run knock, was the star for Afghanistan before they were bowled out for 187 on the final ball of their innings. The tie meant the match needed a Super Over to decide the outcome of the match, where the Porteas came out on top.