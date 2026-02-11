/From Virat Kohli to Tilak Varma, meet 4 players who earned superstar status in India-Pakistan matches

Having already made headlines for his record run chase against Sri Lanka in Hobart earlier, India’s Virat Kohli needed that one inning that separated him from the rest, and it came against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup match, which also happened to be Sachin Tendulkar’s final ODI.

Chasing 330, Kohli slammed his One-Day career best 183 off 148 balls, helping India complete the chase with six wickets and 13 balls remaining.