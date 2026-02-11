/T20 World Cup: Steve Smith to join Australia squad as Mitchell Marsh out of opener vs Ireland

Steve Smith’s dream of playing at the 2026 T20 World Cup has come true after he was asked to fly to Sri Lanka as a cover for team captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the opener against Ireland with a groin injury he suffered in the nets, which later led to testicular bleeding. Although Marsh attended the pre-match presser on Tuesday (Feb 10), the news of him missing out on Australia's tournament opener came just 15 minutes before the toss, with his opening partner, Travis Head, coming out with the teamsheet.

A Cricket Australia (CA) statement detailed the reason behind Marsh’s absence, while announcing Steve Smith as a cover, should he be required.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"He [Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort, which is restricting his movement," a CA statement said. "Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice.

"Standby player Steven Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required,” it continued.



Marsh’s absence forced Australia to pick the playing XI out of just 12 players, with no Tim David available for selection for the Ireland game, as earlier announced by Marsh. While David was held back for the Zimbabwe game on Friday after he suffered a hamstring injury, which ended his BBL 15 run, Australia has yet to announce seamer Josh Hazlewood’s replacement, who was also ruled out of the tournament just at the cusp of it.



Seamer Sean Abbott is, however, part of the travelling reserve and not the main squad.



Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s return to the T20I side is a welcoming move, rewarding the veteran batter for his glorious T20 form, the result of which was his team’s success in the concluded Big Bash League season. Having last played a T20I in 2024, Smith shone for Sydney Sixers in BBL 15, hitting 299 runs, including a hundred and a fifty and striking at over 167 in six innings.

Australia bat first against Ireland

After winning the toss, the stand-in skipper, Travis Head, elected to bat first, with Australia completing 100 inside 12 overs for the loss of four wickets.

