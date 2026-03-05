/T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: Top 5 match-ups which can define semi-final winner

India and England will be putting their all in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday (Mar 5) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The winner will move to the final to face New Zealand in the final on Sunday (Mar 8) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The semi-final offers India a chance to get one step closer to defending their title and for England, it offers an opportunity to rellive their glorious past from 2022 when they won the title and had beaten India in the semis. While both the sides have multiple match winners in their ranks, there are a few match-up which could define the outcome of the contest and make or break heroes on the biggest stage.

T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 match-ups to look forward to in India vs England semi-final

Abhishek vs Archer: The dashing Indian opener vs the lightning quick England pacer - Abhishek is out of form in the tournament and Archer has been at his best in the recent times. The contest between the two players could define the powerplay for both the teams which can end up dictating the tone for the whole match.

Bumrah vs Salt: Just like Abhishek vs Archer, Jasprit Bumrah vs Phil Salt could also help decide which way England's batting go, especially in the powerplay and death overs. Salt has enough IPL experience to use on a battting pitch but Bumrah is above conditions, match situations, pressure and everything else to make him best in the business.

Varun vs Brook: The number 1 T20I spinner from India vs in-form England batter and skipper - Brook has been carrying the England side throughout the tournament and Varun has been available for India in powerplay and middle overs whenever a breakthough is needed. Whoever comes out on top of this contest will surely all but guide their team to winning direction.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Will Jacks: The Indian skipper is out of form and the England all-rounder has been a revelation for the team. SKY, however, is playing this match on his home ground and Jacks, who has done well throughout the middle overs this tournament, will be hoping to contain the Indian skipper once more. SKY has good game against spinner and no better stage or crowd to do it in front of.