/T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: 5 Indian players who can help avenge 2022 nadir vs England in semi

India are set to face England in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday (Mar 5) for a place in the second cosecutive final. For India, the loss in 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final would be vivid when England had beaten them by 10 wickets. England went on to win the 2022 edition but India then came back stronger and won the 2024 edition. The match promises to be a humdinger for sure and there are many Indian players who wold be hoping for the revenge of 2022 nadir.

T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for vs England

The Indian team has been a bit scratchy in the tournament including in the last match when they chased a record total to beat West Indies in the virtual quarter-final. Nonetheless, there are many match winners in the side and here are top 5 to watch out for in the semi-final vs England:

Abhishek Sharma: The left-hand opening batter is horribly out of form with just one fifty in the tournament so far. His aura, however, does not diminish despite no runs in the tournament and England are well aware of that. If Abhishek gets going, which India will hope and England would paray against, the match soon could become an one-sided affair.

Jasprit Bumrah: Arguably the best bowler right now in the world. Bumrah is always a match winner irrrespective of the platform, situation, format or conditions. He will surely be a key player if India are to win the semi and enter final to defend their title which he had helped win two years back.

Varun Chakravarthy: The number 1 T20I spinner who has been a key for India in the last couple of years or so, Chakaravarthy, will surely be someone to watch out for. England do not have a good repo about playing spin and Varun will definitely be hoping to make the Englishmen dance to his tunes.

Suryakumar Yadav: The Indian skipper, like Abhishek, has been out of form but he's playing at his home ground in what probably could be his last T20 World Cup. SKY's class is never in doubt and if he manages to find form at a ground he knows inside out, India will be in far more comfortable position to win the contest.