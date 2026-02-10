/T20 World Cup 2026: Big blow to Black Caps as star all-rounder ruled out due to injury

New Zealand have suffered an early setback in the T20 World Cup 2026 after star all-rounder Michael Bracewell was ruled out due to a calf injury. The 34-year-old was recovering from a calf strain sustained during the third ODI against India last month but reinjured the muscle during a warm-up session on Sunday ahead of the match against Afghanistan. Medical scans later confirmed the issue and Bracewell is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks.



New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the team is disappointed for Bracewell. He explained that Bracewell worked extremely hard to get fit but was unlucky to suffer another setback and the team wishes him a full recovery.

"We're all feeling for Michael. “It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him,” Walter said.

"Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this setback. We wish him a smooth recovery."

As a cover, New Zealand have named Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve, though he has not yet been officially added to the squad. McConchie brings plenty of T20 experience, having played 145 matches in the format.

He earned his call-up after an impressive domestic season with Canterbury Kings, where he finished as the team’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Walter also praised McConchie’s inclusion, highlighting his experience and all-round skills. He said McConchie’s calm presence could be valuable, especially in a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup.

"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head especially for a World Cup," Walter added.