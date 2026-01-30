Pakistan has still not confirmed their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 which starts Feb 7. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, however, has confirmed that he'll play at number 3 in the ICC tournament - hiting at Pakistan just trying to delay the inevitable. Agha's comments came after he smashed quickfire 39 in the first T20I against Australia. Pakistan went on to win the first of three T20Is by 22 runs. The 2009 T20 World Cup champs are expected to announce their decision to play soon, given the tournament starts in nearly a week's time.

Pak skipper hints at T20 World Cup participation

Salman came to bat number three in the first T20I against Australia on Thursday (Jan 29) and scored handy 39. After the win, Agha confirmed that he'll play at number three for the rest of the series as it gives the team more attacking options and his ability to dominate opposition spinners in the powerplay.

"Yes, I'll be batting at No.3 (in the future)," Ali Agha declared. "We expect to face a lot of spin, and I believe I can dominate spin during the Powerplay. That's why I moved up, and that is where I'll stay."

Paksitan coming to play T20 World Cup or not?