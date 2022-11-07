T20 World Cup 2022: England batter Dawid Malan doubtful for semi-final clash against India

England have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their semi-final clash against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as star batter Dawid Malan has suffered a groin injury. Malan is doubtful for the semi-final against Rohit Sharma & Co. as his injury is a bad one, as per teammate Moeen Ali.

England pipped Australia on net run rate to make it to the semi-finals as the second-ranked team from Group 1. They defeated Afghanistan in their final Super 12 clash on Saturday to knock Australia out of the tournament and book a place in the top four.

England were one of the favourites to win the title heading into the tournament and will be hoping to live up to the tag in the semi-final against India. However, Malan's absence can prove to be a big jolt to their title aspirations. The former world no.1 T20 batter is a vital cog in their middle order.

Also Read: Kohli's six against Rauf will go down as one of the most remembered shots in T20 WC history: Ricky Ponting

"He is a big player and has been for a number of years. He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great," England's vice-captain Ali was quoted as saying to BBC on Malan's injury.

Malan has so far scored only 56 runs in the tournament this year and has not looked in the best of form but he possesses the ability to change a game single-handedly on his day. He is likely to be replaced by Phil Salt if he fails to recover from his injury in time.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Ravi Shastri picks India's wicket-keeper for T20 WC semi-final vs England

India and England will lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday. While England finished second in Group 1, India topped Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals after beating Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 game.