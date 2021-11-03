T20 WC: Whole India is behind you, shouts Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross to bowler Chris Greaves

Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross was caught on the stump-mic, reminding his fellow teammate and bowler Chris Greaves that entire India is backing him during the match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men`s T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Cross` statement came in connection with team India`s chances to qualify into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 if Scotland would have won against New Zealand.

India lost both of its opening matches and have left with almost zero chances to qualify into the semis. Technically, India`s future lies in the hands of the opposite teams.

During the 7th over of the match, the Scotland wicket-keeper was caught on the stump-mic, saying, "Whole India is behind you," to bowler Chris Greaves.

Scotland needed to defeat New Zealand, in order to strengthen India`s chances to qualify but unfortunately, they fell short of 16 runs and lost the match.