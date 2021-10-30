T20 WC: Babar Azam's mother was on ventilator during Pakistan's match against India, his father reveals

Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when he led his side to victory against India in the T20 World Cup, his father Azam Siddique revealed on Saturday (October 30).

The right-handed batsman hit an unbeaten 68, anchoring the chase to register a 10-wicket win over the Virat Kohli & Co., but his thoughts were with his mother, who was placed on life support after surgery.

Babar's father issued a lengthy note on his Instagram account, saying that his son played all three World Cup games "in severe distress".

"Now my nation should know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory of all three. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator," wrote Azam Siddique along with the family picture.

"Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is the grace of God that he is fine now," he said.

"The purpose of sharing is to not criticize our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don't get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan," he added.

Babar is leading Pakistan for the first time in the international tournament and has exceeded expectations as both a captain and a batter.

Pakistan has won three successive matches in the competition, defeating India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. They will next face Namibia on Tuesday (November 2).