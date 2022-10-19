T20 WC: Alzarri Joseph stars in WI's win over Zimbabwe, two-time winners remain alive in competition

After a defeat at the hands of Scotland, two-time winners West Indies faced Zimbabwe in their second game at the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) qualifiers at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Wednesday (October 19). In a must-win clash, WI pacers took centre stage with Alzarri Jospeh (4 for 16) and all-rounder Jason Holder (3 for 12) standing tall in their side's defence of 153-7.

Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies opted to bat first and got off to a measured start, following their flop show with the bat versus the Scotland side. Johnson Charles (43), Rovman Powell's 21-ball 28 and Akeal Hosein's 18-ball 23 not out took WI to a respectable total, 153 for 7, although they were certainly short of 15-20, at least, at the halfway stage. From Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza (3 for 19) and Blessing Muzarabani (2 for 38) restricted the run-flow and curtailed Windies to a moderate score.

Given WI were in desperate need for a win to stay in touch with the rest of the teams in Group B, in the qualifiers, their pacers stood tall with Joseph removing the likes of Regis Chakabva and Tony Munyonga, Odean Smith dismissed in-form batter Raza whereas senior pro Holder also accounted for three key scalps. Luke Jongwe fought hard with an impressive 22-ball 29 but the damage was long done as early blows pushed the African side on the back foot.

With this result, Group B is evenly poised with all teams having two points each. WI will next face Ireland whereas Zimbabwe will lock horns with Scotland, with both the games on Friday (October 21).

WHAT THEY SAID

Joseph, at the post-match presentation, stated, "It is very encouraging but the job is not done. We have another game and have to win it to get to the main tournament. It is all about pulling it back for the team, trying to get an early wicket and if not keep it tight. It (the yorker) took a lot of work but it all depends on the batter and how they move in the crease, for me it is about keeping the ball close to the batter. With the new ball it (the conditions) was pretty good but it still was a good wicket for cricket. All in all happy with the performance and the team put in a big effort today."

On the other hand, skipper Pooran said, "How to explain this. We spoke yesterday and knew we had to do well as a batting group. Enough is enough. Had to take responsibility. Times like this we create our own luck. Akeal and Rovman put in that partnership at the end. Mayers is the one who can actually swing the ball. Unfortunately he didn't get it right. But we back him. We are learning together and that's what's important. He's the most experienced bowler we have here (Holder). Joseph, not only now, but since the beginning of the year. It's exciting times for WI cricket. They're young players. Things aren't happening for me. But everything happens for a reason."