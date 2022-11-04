T20 WC 2022 points table: Here's a look at Super 12 standings after NZ qualify, AUS survive AFG scare

On Friday (November 04), we finally got one semi-finalists as New Zealand confirmed a place in the top four. Beating Ireland by 35 runs in the first game of the day, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Kane Williamson-led Kiwis were confirmed of a semi-final spot after Australia were asked to bat first in the following encounter, versus Afghansitan, and they posted below 185, assuring NZ of a top-spot finish. Talking about the first game, Black Caps were asked to bat first and rode on Finn Allen's rapis start and Williamson's impressive 61 to post a challenging 185 for 6. In reply, Ireland started well before being restricted for 150 for 9.

Talking about the second game of the day, Aaron Finch-less Australia were invited to bat first by Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan line-up, at the same venue. After a good start from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's 32-ball 54 to post a competitive 168 for 8. In reply, Nabi & Co. fought hard, courtesy of Gulbadin Naib's 23-ball 39 and Rashid Khan's gutsy 23-ball 48*, but managed 164-7; losing by four runs. Thus, Australia breathe another day in the showpiece event and will now hope for Sri Lanka to beat England, on Saturday (November 05), to become the second and final team from group 1 to enter the semis.

Here's the updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table after Friday's doubleheader:

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED PTS NRR NZ (Q) 5 3 1 1 0 7 +2.113 Australia 5 2 1 1 0 7 -0.173 England 4 2 1 1 0 5 +0.547 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 5 1 3 1 0 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 4 1 0 2 -0.571

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED PTS NRR India 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 0 5 +1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 4 +1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 0 3 -0.313 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -1.233

At the post-match presentation of the Australia-Afghanistan match, Player-of-the-Match Glenn Maxwell said, "Afghanistan played really well, they struck the ball really cleanly. At the start, they put us under pressure in the powerplay. We were able to hold them back but then there was some pretty clean hitting towards the back end and gave us a bit of a scare. It was nice to have an impact in the field. I knew I wasn't going to have much of an impact with the ball with the conditions they were. To have an impact is nice. During the day, it was quite slow and taking spin, it was holding up a little bit. It was quite hard to press the issue. We got to about the 12th over mark where we just had to put a total on the board to make sure we gave ourselves a chance of winning the game. Even though we were trying to go hard, they bowled extremely well in the last four overs. They executed their plans and it was hard to get away. We'll be following it (England vs Sri Lanka), we put ourselves in this situation, but hopefully Sri Lanka can do the job for us."

After starring in NZ's win over Ireland, Williamson, who returned with the POTM award, pointed out, "The ball held on the surface a little bit, I think the guys at the top were brilliant to give us the start and help us build the momentum. Then I think the spinners bowled brilliantly to get us the win. I was just trying to build some partnerships and contribute, happy to time a few balls as well today but it was a real team effort. They (Ireland) played some amazing cricket, played some challenging cricket and we had to adapt well, which I thought we did. The ball was stopping on the surface, the openers made a great start and the rest of the batters adjusted well to the conditions, especially against spin. I wanted to take my options, work on partnerships, speak with the batters about things to do going forward. We had to wait until the 9-over mark to get our first wicket. We needed to adjust our lines, bowl a bit slower and I thought the bowlers did so beautifully."

On Saturday (November 05), Jos Buttler-led England and Dasnu Shanaka's Sri Lanka will lock horns at the SCG, Sydney. On the other hand, the last three games from group 2 will be held on Sunday (November 06) with India and South Africa remaining favourites to finish as the top-two sides, respectively.