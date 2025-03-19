PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India's PV Sindhu will kickstart her Swiss Open 2025 campaign on Wednesday (Mar 19) as she takes on Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark. The match taking place at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel could be a launching pad for Sindhu having lost in the Round of 32 at the All England Open last week. Ahead of Sindhu's opening contest against Jakobsen, here are all the details of the clash.

Where to watch PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match on TV?

PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match?

PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match will be played at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

What time will PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match?

PV Sindhu R32 Swiss Open 2025 match will start at 1:50 PM local time (7:20 PM IST) on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Can Sindhu bounce back?

Having returned empty-handed during the Paris Olympics 2024, Sindhu has so far encountered a tough campaign in 2025. Her early exit in the All England Open came after she had won the opening game of the R32 contest. Sindhu also lost at the same stage in the Indonesian Masters while her best run came in the Indian Open 750 when she reached the quarterfinal.