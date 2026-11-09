/Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for SMAT; Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur picked

Suryakumar Yadav is named captain of Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with T20I regular Shivam Dube and seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur also picked in the 16-man squad. Batter Sarfaraz Khan and pacer Tushar Deshpande have also been included in the Mumbai squad for the domestic T20 tournament.

Mumbai Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT):Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Atharva Ankolekar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Shams Mulani, Divyaansh Saxena, Maxwell Swaminathan, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil, Sylvester D'Souza, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Hardik Tamore



After Thakur, who missed the first leg of the Ranji Trophy with a finger injury, led Mumbai across formats last season, the domestic giants opted for split captaincy this season.

Siddhesh Lad was named captain of Mumbai’s Ranji team, which started this edition with four wins; Suryakumar will lead their T20 team. SKY, the two-time T20 World Cup winner, who led the Men in Blue to their third T20 crown earlier this year, failed to find a place in Mumbai’s Ranji squad this season.



"It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai," Suryakumar said in a release on Monday. "I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions. We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home."



Suryakumar Yadav last played in a televised cricket match in IPL 2026, while he was still India’s T20I captain. However, just after the season ended, the selectors dropped him from the T20I side for the Ireland and England T20Is, naming Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain.

