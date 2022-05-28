Supernovas vs Velocity prediction today: Who will win Women’s IPL Final?

It will be a clash of titans as Supernovas take on Velocity in the Women’s IPL 2022 final on Saturday. The journey to the final was filled with twists and turns for both sides as the finalists were ultimately decided on net run rate. The Supernovas won their first game against the Trailblazers quite easily but were beaten by Velocity. On the other hand, Velocity went down fighting against Trailblazers in the final game but were still able to book their spot in the final. While Velocity are chasing their maiden title, this is a chance for Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas to clinch a record third trophy.

Prediction for Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s IPL 2022 Final clash

The tournament has been about extremely fine margins till now and although both sides are almost equal in all aspects, Velocity hold a slight advantage considering their all-round dominance with both bat and ball.

Head-to-Head

The sides have faced each other four times with Supernovas winning on three occasions. The last encounter between the two sides was in the 2021 final where Radha Yadav clinched the victory for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in a brilliant finish which was decided in the final over of the match.

Predicted XIs:

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sune Luus, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Meghna Singh, Mansi Joshi

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), KP Navgire, Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane