Super Suryakumar Yadav attains second-highest ratings ever for a T20I batter

Following a series of super performances over the past year, India’s Suryakumar Yadav attained the second-highest ratings by a T20I batter ever-recorded with 910 points. In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday. Surya continues to remain on the top of the chart for batters in T20Is. During the ongoing series against New Zealand, SKY, as most fans call him, scored a quickfire 47 in the first match that helped him attain that rating. However, with a fighting 26 in the next match that India won, his ratings now dropped down to 908.

For him to attain the best-ever ratings in T20Is, he has to surpass England's David Malan’s rating points of 915 that he achieved in Cape Town in 2020. Being so close to the mark and with one game remining in the ongoing series, who knows if Surya could really surpass that number and create history for himself and India.

The right-handed batter reached the number one position in T20Is last year following his successful outing in the T20 World Cup in Australia – where he was the third-highest run-getter with 239 runs to his name and scored at a strike rate of 189.68.

In 2022, Suryakumar became only the second batter after Mohammad Rizwan to score more than 1000 runs in T20Is in a calendar year – as he completed 1164 runs at a mindboggling strike-rate of 187.43. So much so that he even got named as the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year for 2022 and was also included in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2022.

While no other Indian player features on the list of top ten batters or bowlers in T20Is, India's new stand-in captain Hardik Pandya is third on the list for the all-rounders.