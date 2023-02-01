Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane's suspension revoked, allowed to play under 'limitations prescribed'

In what comes a big relief for Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, his suspension is revoked by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) which allows him to play the upcoming Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 tri-series at home against Namibia and Scotland. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, following Sandeep’s bail in January this year, the CAN lifted his suspension, and under the ‘limitations prescribed’ by the court, the young leg-spinner can now feature for his team for the first time since August last year. Under those limitations, it is also mentioned that if Nepal were to tour, Sandeep’s participation will depend on whether the court allows him or not, said Britant Khanal, the CAN general manager.

In September last year, an arrest warrant against Sandeep was issued in Kathmandu for an alleged case of harassment after which he got suspended. The leg-spinner was playing for Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League when the news of his arrest warrant went public on September 8. He then reached Nepal where he got arrested in Kathmandu on October 6th.

During then, CAN acting secretary, Prashant Vikram Malla had said his suspension will remain in place pending a full investigation. On his part, Nepal’s captain at the time of arrest, Sandeep said he would completely corporate with everyone in regards to the investigation, and that he will also fight a legal battle to prove his innocence.

He was, however, granted bail for the equivalent of around USD 15,300 but at the same time was barred from leaving the country until the verdict is out.

Meanwhile, Sandeep is the most familiar cricket face coming out of Nepal. The 22-year-old has played in several T20 leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL), CPL, BBL, PSL and BPL.