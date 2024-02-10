Sunrisers eastern cape vs durban's super giants live streaming SA20 2024 final: How to watch on TV and Online

SEC vs DSG: Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giant are set to face off in the final match of the ongoing SA20 season. This anticipated match is slated to be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 10. With Sunrisers Eastern Cape playing on their home ground, they are favored to win the summit clash.

Also read | Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to hold NFL game in 2025 season

Having clinched the championship title in the previous season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are eyeing their second consecutive victory. They have demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the season, finishing at the top of the league table with seven wins in 10 matches.

Heres all you need to know about when and where to watch on TV and online:

What date SA20 2024 Final match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants will be played?

The SA20 2024 Final match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants will take place on 10 February 2024.

Where will the SA20 2024 Final match Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants be played?

The SA20 2024 Final match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

What time will the SA20 2024 Final match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants begin?

The SA20 2024 Final match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants will begin at 9 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants SA20 2024 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants SA20 2024 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants For the SA20 2024 Final?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Beyers Swanepoel, Ottniel Baartman, Simon Harmer, Caleb Seleka, Patrick Kruger, Daniel Worrall

Durban Super Giants Full Squad: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jason Smith, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Bryce Parsons, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Reece Topley, JJ Smuts, Tony de Zorzi, Richard Gleeson, Marcus Stoinis, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq