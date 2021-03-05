Sunil Gavaskar feels Shubman Gill might be under pressure due to expectations

Indian opener Shubman Gill had a great tour in Australia raising a lot of expectations to continue his sublime form in the England series. However, the 21-year-old opener has struggled to get runs for the team in the ongoing Test series.

Gill scored a gritty half-century in the second innings of the first Test, however, after that he could just score 0, 14, 11, 15*, and 0. Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar told the probable reason behind the drop in the form.

"It's just a bad patch that anybody can go through. Expectations after the Australia tour were sky-high, maybe he's feeling the pressure of those expectations," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Also he needs to play a bit straight at the start of the innings, he is playing across the line at the moment which is getting him into trouble," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar lauded the Indian spinners for picking up eight wickets on Day 1 of the fourth Test as they bowled the visitors out on 205.

"Indian spinners and bowlers have bowled really well. England players have not shown the application, determination required to fight it out despite the fact that the oddball was turning. They were playing down the wrong line, they came in with a lot of preconceived ideas.

"Sometimes there can be a lot of theory talk in the change room, but at the end of the day, that theory has to be separated from the practical - which is how you play each ball on its merit.