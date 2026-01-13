/Stuart Broad backs England, says there is no drinking culture in the team

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has dismissed claims that the current England squad has a drinking problem, saying the recent incidents involving alcohol are isolated mistakes rather than a reflection of team culture. The debate started after England’s limited-overs captain Harry Brook was fined following an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand. At the same time, some England players were pictured drinking during a break in the Ashes series in Noosa, which raised questions about discipline and behaviour.

There have even been suggestions that England could introduce a midnight curfew for players on tour. Speaking on his For the Love of Cricket podcast, Broad made it clear that the players are professional and responsible, and the issue is more about awareness and support than strict rules. Broad believes that would be unnecessary and harsh. He feels the focus should be on teammates looking after each other rather than enforcing strict rules.

“They’ve just had a couple of guys who have made mistakes and that’s got into the media,” Broad said on his podcast. “I think it’s up to your teammates to get you out of those situations, and that’s when your culture’s really strong.”

He explained that a strong team culture means senior players stepping in before situations get out of hand. “Harry Brook doesn’t get himself in a situation with a bouncer because they’re not allowed anywhere near that situation. That’s the thing that will disappoint Brendon McCullum,” Broad added, referring to England’s head coach.

Broad: “There isn’t a drinking culture”

Broad was firm in saying England does not have a drinking problem. “I look at this England team, they’re not drinking. I’ve seen loads of things about a drinking culture, but there isn’t one,” he said on the podcast. “Crawley, Pope, Stokes, Root, they’re not really drinkers. They’re not party animals.”

Buttler: Players must be aware of optics