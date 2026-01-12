/BBL: Pak's Rizwan forced to retire out in embarrassing moment | WATCH

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan faced a humiliating moment on the field during a Big Bash League (BBL) clash for the Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Thunder on Monday (Jan 12). The keeper-batter was forced to retire out after struggling with a slow strike rate, scoring only 26 runs off 23 balls.

Batting at number four, Rizwan could manage just two boundaries and a six in his 23-ball stay. With the Renegades needing more momentum in the 18th over, the team made the unprecedented call to retire him out. This made Rizwan the first overseas cricketer in BBL history to be retired out.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Disappointing season for Rizwan

This season has been disappointing for Rizwan, who scored 167 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 101.82. In the match against Thunder, after Rizwan’s slow scoring, Will Sutherland was sent in to accelerate the innings. However, Rizwan added only one more run before being run out.

Melbourne Renegades managed a total of 170 runs in the first innings, thanks to strong contributions from Hassan Khan, who scored 46 off 31 balls, and opener Josh Brown, who made 35. For Sydney Thunder, bowlers David Willey, Ryan Hadley, and Wes Agar picked up two wickets each, keeping the game competitive.

Rizwan’s struggles follow a difficult patch in international cricket. He had been dropped from Pakistan’s T20I team and missed the Asia Cup, only returning after Pakistan’s defeat to India in the final. Despite his return, he has struggled to make an impact, and his future in the Pakistan T20I side ahead of the T20 World Cup remains uncertain.