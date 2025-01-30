Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has left his role as Saudi side Al-Ettifaq's coach by mutual consent after 18 months of being in charge, the club said on Thursday.

Gerrard had been in charge since the summer of 2023 and a year ago signed a new deal to take him through to 2027.

Gerrard, Al-Ettifaq part ways

"Ettifaq football club and Steven Gerrard have mutually agreed to part company," the club said in a statement.

Last season, Al-Ettifaq finished sixth but the 44-year-old departs with the club 12th in the 18-team Saudi Pro League, having lost eight of their 17 matches.

"From the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed the chance to work in a new country with a different culture," said Gerrard.

"So, overall, I have learned a lot, and it's been a positive experience personally and for my family as well."

"But football is unpredictable, and sometimes things don't go the way we want. I wish the team the very best for the rest of the season."

Gerrard took charge of Al-Ettifaq in 59 matches in all competitions, winning just 23, drawing 16 and losing 20.

"Sometimes things don't go as planned, but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term," said club president Samer Al Mishal.

"He changed the club for the better, and that will never be forgotten."

"This decision, made with mutual respect and in agreement, is in the best interest of both Steven and the club as we move forward."

Gerrard spent most of his playing career at Liverpool, playing over 500 times for the club, winning the 2005 Champions League. He also won 114 England caps between 2000 and 2014, captaining the team 38 times.

He made a bright start to his management career when he led Rangers to their first Scottish title in 10 years in 2021.

Ending Celtic's dominance earned Gerrard a Premier League chance with Aston Villa.

But the 44-year-old struggled badly at Villa Park, finishing 14th in his first season and being sacked in 2022 after winning only two of the opening 12 games of the season.

