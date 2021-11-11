Steven Gerrard 'immensely proud' to become new Aston Villa manager

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the head coach of English Premier League club Aston Villa on Thursday (November 11) after his departure from the Scottish side Rangers.

After a spell as an Academy Coach at Liverpool, Gerrard joined Rangers in 2018. Under his guidance, the Glasgow Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title last season and finished the campaign undefeated in the league.

ALSO READ | Immediate focus is avoiding relegation, says Newcastle United's boss Eddie Howe

Gerrard enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool and England. After joining the Premier League club, Gerrard said that Aston Villa is a club with a "rich history and tradition" in English football and he is "immensely proud" to become its new head coach.

Gerrard further said, "In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."

IN PICS | Moving on from Messi to top-four finish: Issues that Xavi will have to address at Barcelona

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future."