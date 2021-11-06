Moving on from Messi to top-four finish: Issues that Xavi will have to address at Barcelona

Xavi returns home

FC Barcelona on Saturday (November 6) formally announced that Xavi Hernandez is the new coach of the La Liga giants after Barca have reached an agreement with Xavi for him to manage the team for the rest of the current season and two more seasons.

Although, the news was confirmed a day before when Qatar-based club Al Sadd released a statement, saying Xavi has informed them of his desire to go to Barcelona and they have decided not to stand in his way.

However, the road ahead is not going to be easy for Xavi as the crisis-hit Barcelona need a revamp. Here are some of the urgent issues that Xavi will have to address at the Camp Nou immediately after taking charge:

(Photograph:Reuters)