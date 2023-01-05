Steve Smith hints at early Test retirement following SCG ton against South Africa

Australia batter Steve Smith hints at an early Test retirement following his record-breaking hundred against South Africa in the first innings of the Sydney Test on Thursday. After hitting his 30th Test century on day 2, Smith not only broke several records – including crossing Don Bradman and Michael Clarke to become Australia’s fourth-highest run-getter in Tests, he broke plenty hearts too with his answer to when does he plan to step aside from this format.

Clearly, Smith has been one of Australia’s best players in the past decade. Having started his Test career in 2010 as a leg-spinner, Smith ended up scoring 8647 in 162 innings at an astonishing average of 60.89. With 37 fifties, four double hundreds and 30 centuries so far, he is heads and shoulders ahead of his contemporaries.

Upon being asked if he would be featuring for the Australian team in the upcoming summers, the veteran batter didn’t respond with yes, and instead said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Briefing further on the same, Smith said he is currently enjoying his cricket and he doesn’t know when he will hang his boots.

“I’m enjoying it at the moment. I really can’t say how long I’ll play for. I’m not sure. Take it one tour at a time. Just enjoy it and enjoy training and trying to get better as well. Whilst I’m doing that I’m happy playing. But I don’t know how long it’ll last,” the former Test captain said.

Currently leading the runs chart in this series with 231 runs in four innings, Smith completed his first hundred of 2023 in the first innings of this Test. Accompanying Usman Khawaja, who is also batting at an unbeaten 195, Smith scored 102 off 192 balls hitting 11 fours and two sixes.