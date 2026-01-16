/Steve Smith blasts 41-ball century, smashes 32 runs in record-breaking BBL over

Steve Smith lit up the Big Bash League with a sensational innings, smashing 32 runs in a single over and reaching a century in just 41 balls, making it one of the fastest centuries in the tournament’s history. His explosive performance helped Sydney Sixers dominate city rivals Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith’s assault came in the 12th over against pacer Ryan Hadley, where he struck four consecutive sixes.

It was also the most expensive over in BBL history. After the game, Smith explained, “Yeah, so we spoke at the 10 over mark, and they said, take the Surge straight away. I was like, no, give it one over. I want to hit the short boundary and I don't want to screw up the first over. And I looked to try and get 30 off that over. I think we got 32. So it's a good result”.

The century marked a milestone for Smith, as he moved past David Warner to claim the most centuries in BBL history. While Warner had recently matched Smith with three hundreds, Smith’s latest ton gave him sole possession of the top spot. Alongside the fastest-hitting legends Glenn Maxwell and Josh Brown, Smith’s 41-ball hundred is now joint-second on the list of quickest centuries in the league.

Smith also shared a record-breaking opening partnership with Babar Azam. The pair added 141 runs, the highest opening stand ever for Sixers in the BBL, surpassing the previous record of 124 runs held by Brad Haddin and Michael Lumb. Babar contributed 47 runs in the partnership, helping stabilise the innings despite a slower strike rate.