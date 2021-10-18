Sri Lanka's sanctions-busting first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura dies at 68

Sri Lanka's first Test captain, who was hit with a 25-year ban for leading a rebel cricket team to South Africa in breach of an international boycott, died Monday, his colleagues said.

Bandula Warnapura, 68, died of a heart attack after undergoing a leg amputation for complications arising from diabetes, people close to him told AFP.

Warnapura captained Sri Lanka's first Test match in 1982, scoring 38 runs against England.

IN PICS | T20 World Cup: Top six players to watch out for in the tournament

But his international career came to a crashing halt after four Tests, when he led a team of local players to South Africa in 1982, defying a government ban against any sporting contact with the then apartheid regime.

He and other players were banned for 25 years but it was lifted in 1990, allowing Warnapura to take an active role in coaching.

He never played international cricket again after the widely condemned rebel tour known as AROSA Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's former skipper Mahela Jayawardena paid tribute to Warnapura, who was one of his coaches as a young cricketer.

"He coached me at Nalanda (college) and was a steady influence in my growth as a cricketer and a person," the 44-year-old tweeted.

It’s Sad to hear the news of SL first test captain Bandula Warnapura’s demise after a brief illness. Thoughts are with his wife and children.. He coached me at Nalanda and was a steady influence in my growth as a cricketer and a person. May you attain Nibbana Sir !!! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/muIfBO14cZ — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) October 18, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | As India gear up for T20 World Cup 2021, a look at team's performances in ICC events under Virat Kohli

Another ex-Sri Lankan captain, Sanath Jayasuriya, added that Warnapura would be missed.

"It is a sad day that the first Test captain Bandula Warnapura has played his last innings," Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter.