/Sri Lanka knock on BCCI’s door for white-ball leg after Bangladesh series cancellation – Report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has knocked on at BCCI’s door requesting to host a potential short white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is in August this year. Such developments have come days after the Indian and Bangladesh Cricket Boards decided to mutually postpone their scheduled white-ball series during that window to September next year. The Indian Cricket Board hasn’t officially replied to SLC, but should that happen, it could see the early return of white-ball stalwarts – Captain Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli to the ODI team as early as next month.

A Cricbuzz report states that SLC proposed a similar itinerary to BCCI as of the India-Bangladesh series, also during the same window. The Indian Cricket Board, however, is weighing options, which depend mostly on the decision around the Asia Cup 2025 – a call the stakeholders, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), are awaiting.

"There is a request pending from the SLC, but we have not decided on it yet. We will have to see the situation with the Asia Cup. Everything is interlinked," a source close to the information said in a chat with Cricbuzz on Tuesday (Jul 9) evening.



The report also suggests that the away tour of Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup 2025 cannot take place (one after the other), but the BCCI is said to consult with players and coaches before arriving at a decision.



Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will be in London for this week’s Lord’s Test match between India and England starting Thursday (Jul 10). He is likely to hold discussions with the head coach (Gautam Gambhir) and chief selector (Ajit Agarkar) during or after the third Test match, with the BCCI expected to respond to SLC’s request in due course.

What’s new on Asia Cup 2025?



BCCI, Asia Cup 2025 hosts, would take a final call on this edition’s future, to be played in the T20 format, in the next few days. The board is working on streamlining the schedule and ways to honour ACC commitments, which also includes playing against Pakistan, against whom they were earlier involved in a war-like situation.



As the tournament host, the BCCI, aided by the Government of India’s advice, will take a final call, whose formal nod is still awaited.

