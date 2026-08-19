/Injury crisis hits Sri Lanka as Chandimal, Mendis and Nissanka ruled out of 2nd Test

Sri Lankan cricket has been hit by injuries to three first-team players: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal, with all three ruled out of the second Test against India in Colombo starting Sunday (Aug 23). While Nissanka and Mendis were already ruled out of the first Test with respective injuries, Chandimal suffered a concussion while attempting to save a boundary during the concluded fixture in Galle. Trailing 1-0 in this two-match series, Sri Lanka would need a humongous effort from a rather inexperienced squad in the second Test to make a comeback against India.



Mendis has been absent from the cricket scene since busting his hamstring during the Lankan Premier League this season, and was replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in the XI for the first Test. Besides making headlines for his viral chatter with Jaiswal on the final day, which later led to his wicket, Dickwella impressed all with his gritty 80 in the first innings. The left-hander will likely retain his place in the side for the deciding Test.

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ICC Concussion Rules

On the other hand, Chandimal, who was replaced for concussion on the fourth day of the Test, will miss the game in Colombo due to an ICC rule.



Under the ICC guidelines, players substituted as concussion replacements cannot feature in a competitive match for seven days. With the next Test starting in four days, Chandimal remains ineligible for selection. His replacement, debutant Pasindu Sooriyabandara, was dismissed for a duck in Sri Lanka's second innings, but is also likely to retain his place for the next match.



Nissanka, meanwhile, continues to recover from the wrist surgery undergone in June. The latest reports suggest that he is closer than Mendis to being match fit, but continues to experience discomfort while batting.



"Kusal Mendis has a proper hamstring injury, and will not be available for a while," Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten said after the first Test.



"Dinesh is also not available for the next Test. So we're missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a good opportunity for young players to come in and stake their claim. There are players who have got really good first-class records in this country. It's a good opportunity for them,” he continued.

