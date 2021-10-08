SRH's job is to win matches, not give farewells: Gautam Gambhir on David Warner's potential return against MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league game of the season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday (October 08). Kane Williamson & Co. have already been eliminated from the race for playoffs and will be playing for pride against the defending champions, who are also all but out of the competition.

Ahead of the clash, talks of David Warner's potential return to the playing XI have intensified on social media. Fans have been requesting SRH to give Warner the farewell he deserves by including him in the playing XI for the final league game against MI. Warner has endured one of his worst IPL campaigns this season and has been left out of the playing XI by SRH after being sacked from captaincy.

Warner was sacked from captaincy during the first leg of the season in India before being dropped from the playing XI. He featured in the XI for SRH's first two games in the ongoing UAE leg before being dropped again. Warner has so far managed only 8 appearances this season and has managed to score only 195 runs.

Amid talks of Warner potentially making his comeback against Mumbai Indians on Friday to play his 'farewell' game for SRH, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has given his take on the matter. Gambhir said SRH's job is to win matches and not give farewell to players while stating that Warner should play if he fits in the best possible XI for SRH.

"See, a lot of great players didn't get farewells. We all know that even some legends didn't, although legend is a big word. I don't understand this system of farewells. Ultimately, you are playing to win the match. If your best playing XI includes him, then absolutely give him a chance. If not, then absolutely don't give him a chance. As simple as it gets. SunRisers' job is to win matches and not give farewells," Gambhir said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Warner can potentially be playing his final game for SRH tonight if he manages to make the cut in the XI as height get released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. He has endured a difficult campaign and has struggled to cement his spot in the playing XI.

Warner is the only captain to have led SRH to an IPL title and is one of the most consistent run-getters in the history of the league with 5449 runs to his name in 150 matches at an impressive average of 41.59.

