SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on mobile, TV

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 live streaming: The fourth match of the IPL 2023 season will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson respectively. The game will take place at SRH's home stadium, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In their previous meetings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals each won eight games. The Royals won the previous season by 61 runs.

All the experts and critics have pinned hopes on Sunrisers in IPL 2023. The Markram-led side have assembled a strong side, with the majority of bases covered. Meanwhile, RR have kept the core of the squad the same as last year. All eyes will be on skipper Samson, who will be desperate to score huge runs in IPL and try to get back in the Indian team.

IPL 2023: SRH vs RR predicted playing XIs

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Karthik Tyagi

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Saturday, April 2.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match begin?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: On which TV channel can the fans watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023- SRH vs RR: How to watch the live-streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 2023 match?

Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live on the JioCinema app and website.

